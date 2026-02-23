Google launches Pixel 10A with Satellite SOS and faster charging

Google officially launched the highly anticipated Pixel 10A on Wednesday, providing its affordable smartphone lineup with an earlier-than-expected release to compete with upcoming announcements from Apple and Samsung.

The Pixel 10A starts at $499 for the 128GB model and $599 for the 256GB version. Pre-orders are currently live, with official in-store sales beginning on March 5. Savvy buyers can also score discount codes directly from Google’s preorder signup page.

While the new model maintains the familiar design of last year’s 9A, it packs several significant upgrades. The device now boasts faster 30-watt wired charging, Satellite SOS connectivity, and a new Quick Share feature that allows users to seamlessly send files to iPhones via AirDrop.

Specs and Compromises

To keep the price under $500, Google made some hardware compromises with the Pixel 10A. The device does not include the built-in PixelSnap magnets found in the Pixel 10 series, meaning users will need to purchase third-party cases to use magnetic accessories. Additionally, it utilizes the older Tensor G4 processor instead of the newer G5.

Despite these trade-offs, the Pixel 10A offers impressive specifications. It features a 6.3-inch display, a substantial 5,100 mAh battery, and a flat rear camera bump that houses a 48-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. The phone is available in four colors: obsidian, berry, fog, and lavender.

The Pixel 10A hits the market at a fiercely competitive moment, arriving just ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy S26 reveal on February 25 and Apple’s rumored iPhone 17E.