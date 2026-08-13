Google has launched the much-anticipated Pixel 11 series, featuring the flagship Pixel 11 Pro Fold, at the Made by Google event.

The new model features a slimmer, lighter design and is much more durable than previous foldable phones.

Here are some standout features of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold that have caught the attention of tech fans.

Slimmer build and enhanced durability

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is now out, weighing nearly 10% less and measuring almost 1mm thinner than the previous model.

It features a 48MP main camera, 30x Super Zoom, IP68 water and dust resistance, and a new hinge design, making it great for photography fans.

The glass-fiber composite back makes the phone sturdier, and Google says it is now three times more durable than before.

Tensor G6 chip and massive storage

The Pro Fold runs on the same Tensor G6 chip as the other models, which Google calls its most powerful chip so far.

Every version comes with 16GB of RAM, even the 256GB storage option, so there is plenty of space and memory for all users.

The new flagship model comes in Olive and Obsidian colors.

Pricing and official release date

Thanks to its lighter build, slimmer shape, better cameras, and stronger design, Google is presenting the Pixel 11 Pro Fold as a more polished foldable than its predecessor.

You can pre-order the Pixel 11 Pro, 11 Pro XL, and 11 Pro Fold now. Sales will start on August 20.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold starts at $1,899, which is $100 more than the previous model.

Google is focusing on making the phone more durable to attract users unsure about foldable phones due to reliability concerns.