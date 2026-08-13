Google introduced its new Pixel 11 series on Tuesday, expanding its flagship lineup with the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The latest models bring notable improvements in durability, design, and storage, aiming to address user feedback and keep pace with competitors.

The standard Pixel 11 debuts a slimmer camera bar, now over 40 percent thinner than before. Google has also introduced a new look, replacing the old design with a single piece of glass that stretches across the back of the phone.

The Pixel 11 comes with a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate, putting it in direct competition with the latest iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models. Buyers can choose from colors like Frost, Hibiscus, Pistachio, and Obsidian.

One of the most notable changes is the increase in base storage. The Pixel 11 series now starts at 256GB, doubling the previous standard and providing more space for photos, videos, and apps.

READ MORE: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold launches with Tensor G6 chip and slimmer design

This upgrade also brings a higher starting price. The Pixel 11 now starts at $899, $100 more than last year’s model.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL enters the lineup at $1,099, featuring a large 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display and a 5,115mAh battery. The standard Pixel 11 Pro keeps a 4,850mAh battery, as Google continues to avoid pushing battery capacity much higher.

The Pro XL comes in Canyon, Fog, Olive, and Obsidian, with the Obsidian model offering an all-matte finish.

Google says the new models are built to better withstand daily wear and tear. The updated coating is claimed to offer more than double the scratch resistance compared to last year’s Pixel 10 Pro.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 11 Pro, 11 Pro XL, and 11 Pro Fold are now open. Retail sales are expected to begin on August 20.