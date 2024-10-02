Google Pixel 9a: Leaks reveal the smartphone may lose iconic camera bar

As the buzz surrounding the Google Pixel 9 series begins to subside, attention is now shifting to the anticipated Google Pixel 9a.

Following the global launch of the Pixel 9 last month, which introduced four devices to the market, rumors of a fifth, more affordable variant—the Pixel 9a—have started circulating.

CAD-based renders of this budget-friendly model have surfaced online, giving enthusiasts a sneak peek at its design.

The renders, shared by well-known tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with Android Headline, reveal a sleek black version of the Pixel 9a, which is likely to feature a metal frame.

As seen in the design, the phone includes a power button and volume rockers on the right side, along with a USB-C port and speaker grill at the bottom. Similar to its flagship sibling, the Pixel 9a is expected to have a flat display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

At first glance, the Pixel 9a seems almost identical to the standard Pixel 9. However, a significant difference emerges on the back panel. Unlike recent Pixel models that feature Google’s signature “camera bar” (a raised module for the camera array), the Pixel 9a appears to forego this design element. Instead, the renders show a horizontally aligned, cylindrical camera module alongside an LED flash.

Read more: Google to make Pixel phones in India

The familiar Google “G” branding remains prominently centered on the back of the device.

Another potential change could be in the display. The Pixel 9a might sport slightly larger bezels compared to its predecessors, which may appeal to users who prefer a more solid frame around the screen.

Although Google has yet to confirm any details about the Pixel 9a, the emergence of leaks suggests that an official launch could be on the horizon.