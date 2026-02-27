Google plans $1 billion wind and solar data center with multi-day battery

Google announced earlier this week that it is constructing a new data center in Minnesota, powered by a blend of wind, solar, and a unique battery developed by startup Form Energy, capable of discharging for several days.

The estimated cost for this advanced electrochemical setup is about $1 billion, as reported by The Information.

Form Energy’s large iron-air battery can supply a steady 300 megawatts of power for 100 hours. It operates by essentially ‘breathing’—oxygen pumped into the cells rusts the iron, releasing electrons. This battery will help balance the electron flow from 1.4 gigawatts of wind and 200 megawatts of solar energy.

The project, developed alongside utility Xcel Energy, will be located in Pine Island. Google created a specific contract structure to fund the massive 30-gigawatt-hour system and renewable generation, ensuring that residents will not face increased electricity rates.

The startup has been developing this technology for years and has established a manufacturing plant in West Virginia. However, its first major customer was only recently secured through a deal with Google.

With this large order, CEO Mateo Jaramillo stated that the company is currently raising $500 million. To date, Form Energy has raised $1.4 billion, according to PitchBook, and plans to go public next year.