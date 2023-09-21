Google rolls out its first Android 14 QPR1 Beta update

Prior to the release of the stable Android 14 update for Pixel phones, Google is pushing ahead with the Android 14 Quarter Platform Release (QPR1) Beta 1 update after which only the enrolled Pixel smartphones in the beta program will be eligible for the new update.

The QPR1 beta release will establish the groundwork for the upcoming features that will be included in the quarterly platform release (QPR), as a result, the users may experience several new features which are likely to be officially launched in December this year.

As the beta version of the update, the users may face some errors with the software, due to which the experts suggest users update their phone at their own risk.

Google cautions that changing SIM cards can lead to a temporary loss in network signals and the battery level may display as 0% in the status bar.

According to the release notes, there are several issues which the update will resolve including,

Fixed an issue where the system UI sometimes crashed after notifications were posted or interacted with.

Fixed an issue that caused devices to crash in some cases.

Fixed an issue that caused the recording view to freeze while recording video.

Fixed an issue where a device sometimes couldn’t be interacted with after rebooting.

Fixed an issue where device alarms were sometimes reset after installing a system update.

The users enrolled in the Android beta program can update to the QPR1 beta, however, the users have to keep in mind that they have to format the data on their phone in order to revert back to the stable release.

If the user don’t want any hassle or errors, they can simply refuse the update or ignore the notifications about the new update and wait for the stable Android 14 update to release.

The recently launched Pixel devices like Pixel fold and Pixel tablet are eligible for the new update, meanwhile the company has recently dropped two older models from the update which includes the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.

As per Google’s support page, these devices are still expected to receive Android 14, but that will be the last update these phones will receive. The Pixel 5 will officially receive its latest update on October while the Pixel 4 5G is set to live on until November.

Those enrolled in the beta program can navigate to Settings > System > Software update to receive the new software.