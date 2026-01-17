In a significant update, Google has rolled out a major update that enables users to change their primary Gmail address for the first time in the service’s 20-year history.

The update comes with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features, including deeper incorporation of Google’s Gemini AI across services, including Photos and Gmail.

As per 9to5Google, the latest update will let users to change their primary Gmail address once every 12 months, and are only allowed to make three changes.

Cybersecurity experts stated that the update would provide a chance to refresh their digital identity and enhance online safety.

By switching to the latest email address and updating it across key accounts, users can minimise spam exposure, marketing databases, and potential data breaches linked to older addresses.

The previous email address can then be restricted to rarely used services, with Gmail oilers allowing users to easily handle incoming messages.

Despite Google’s strong spam protection, experts cautioned users to remain alert, as it is not foolproof.

The Alphabet-owned Google has confirmed that the feature is launching gradually, so if you haven’t received the feature yet, it will become accessible for you in the near future.

Moreover, the company is likely to launch a “shielded email” feature in the future that would enable temporary email aliases to be generated for sign-ups.

For many users, the update emphasised the increasing need to rethink email security, as primary addresses are often used as key identifiers across several online services.