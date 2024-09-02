Google rolls out Play Store feature to install multiple apps at once

Tech giant Google has introduced a feature for Android users that allows them to install or update multiple apps or games at once in the Play Store.

The previous feature would process a single app at a time even if Android users downloaded or attempted to update multiple apps or games.

Now, users can download or manually update as many as three apps or games simultaneously in the Google Play Store, as per a report by GSMArena.

As per the report, Google has already begun rolling out the new feature in select regions including India to help Android users update or install several apps at a time.

When users install or manually update apps, the feature will process three apps at once while the other will be sent to pending.

The feature is seen as a huge time saver for people setting up new phones or restoring from a backup.

It is to be noted here that Apple has already allowed users to install up to three iOS app from the App Store simultaneously for many years.

While Google has not officially announced the launch timeline of the feature or its availability on any specific device, it is indeed available on a few mobile phones in select regions, as per GSMArena.

Weeks earlier, Google began rolling out a new AI-powered feature for Android phones to prevent thieves from getting access to users’ data by locking them out.

The feature, incorporating artificial intelligence, will soon be available for smartphones running Android 10 or the later operating system, according to a report by Forbes.

Mishaal Rahman, who regularly posts on the latest developments on OS, took to X to reveal that the anti-theft feature ‘theft detection lock,’ is now rolling out to some users.

“Theft detection lock rolling out now for a limited number of users who signed up for the beta program in Brazil,” Rahman wrote.

According to Rehman, Google is planning to roll out the AI-powered feature for all Android 10 devices through Google Play Services.