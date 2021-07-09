Here’s how you could use Google to get rid of boredom ‎

With inbuilt games to interesting answers and the best places to visit, the Google search engine has everything to entertain us and get rid of boredom.

Here is what Google has in the store for its users as they had to first type “make Google do a barrel roll” into the search bar and click “I’m feeling lucky”.

Google will barrel roll your desktop into a world of addicting games you never knew existed, plus you can still play them when your internet decides to drop out.

The mini-games include all the classic games we used to have on our Nokia phones such as snake, Pac man, and space invaders.

Enough to quickly cure your boredom and bring back those gaming memories we thought we lost.

If this isn’t enough, Google introduced another sneaky feature generating facts and trivia questions we never knew we needed.

The California firm created an inbuilt search for “I’m feeling curious”, typing this in will fill your screen with information overload.

When using the new feature, it was discovered, ‘How old was the oldest man to live?’, ‘What is your tongue attached to?’ And ‘What animals have chins?’

Questions we never contemplated before but now lead you into a world of new knowledge and answers.

If those aren’t enough to keep you entertained Google Maps also introduced a new feature to help recommend the best breakfast, lunch, dinner spots or other places to visit just for you.

When using the Google Maps app and tapping on a specific location it will fill you with recommended places to eat, restaurants, takeouts, pubs, and cafes.