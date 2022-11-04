Google searches for “How to delete Twitter” surged since Elon Musk takeover

The giant search engine Google has seen a surge in “How to delete Twitter” searches Since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

As per details, the Google trends data between October 24 and October 31 that there is a huge surge of 500 percent in the searches of how users can delete Twitter.

The tech billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter for $44 billion and completed the acquisition of the social media company on October 27.

Twitter is under fire after asking employees to work for 12 hours a day and seven days a week to implement the changes.

Musk also fired Twitter’s entire board and became the sole director of the micro-blogging platform.

Earlier, Twitter owner Elon Musk introduced rigorous work policies for his employees which reportedly include 12-hour shifts without weekly off.

US news agency CNBC, citing sources, reported Elon Musk told Twitter managers to staff its worker for 12 hours without weekly off as part of his aggressive policies.

There has been no discussion on overtime pay or job security for those who will work for 12 hours. The report mentioned that the engineers will be fired if they fail to meet the work requirements by November.

