Google to ban play store apps from recording phone calls

Google is planning to ban outbound applications to record your phone conversation, starting next month, the Independent reported.

The company will block access of outbound apps to the user’s microphone which will block them from recording any incoming or outgoing calls.

Applications use the phone’s microphone through accessibility technology.

Google’s documentation states clearly that the feature is not intended for recording phone calls and new adjustments will stop it from happening.

The changes, expected to come on May 11, will block any outbound apps to record voice calls. However, it is not clear whether developers will comply with Google’s new policy, resulting in Google removing apps that do not comply with the policy.

However, the policy is only for Google Play Store applications, built-in applications will still be able to record calls because they do not need any permission to access your smartphone’s microphone.

Also Read:EU sets new online rules for Google, Meta to curb illegal content

Google has been removing the ways to block apps to record audio calls by removing the ways they can access the audio from the phone.

The efforts are termed privacy and security measures to ensure that users do not break laws against call recording that exist in some states and countries.

The decision also brings it in line with the iPhone, which already makes it impossible for apps to record phone calls and offers no built-in apps with that functionality.

Comments