Google to combine Meet and Duo into a single-platform app

Google in a major announcement has said that it is combining two of its video-calling apps, Duo and Meet, into a single platform.

By bringing them both together, Google’s hoping it can solve some of what ails modern communication tools. “What’s been really important is understanding how people choose what tool they’re going to use, for what purpose, in what circumstance,” says Javier Soltero, the head of Google Workspace.

Our digital lives are filled with a million different chat apps, each with its own rules and norms and contact list, some for work purposes and some for personal ones. Google’s hoping it can use Gmail addresses and phone numbers to bring all that together.

Soltero has been preaching this idea of “reachability” for most of his tenure at Google, and it has led Google to integrate Meet and Chat into so many of its other services. It’s a good goal, but it comes at a cost: adding everything to everything has made some of Google’s services cluttered and complicated. You can start a meeting from anywhere! But… do you actually want to? Streamlining your communication choices is a good idea, but haphazardly cramming everything together doesn’t work.

Over the last couple of years in particular, Meet has become a powerful platform for meetings and group chats of all kinds, while Duo has stayed more of a messaging app. Google promises it’s bringing all of Duo’s features to Meet going forward and seems convinced it can offer the best of both worlds.

Read more: Avatar reactions for Instagram Stories in the works

It’s not quite right to say that Duo’s being killed, though. The app, which Google originally launched in 2016 as an easy way to make one-to-one video calls, does a number of useful things that Meet doesn’t. For one thing, you can call someone directly — including with their phone number — rather than relying on sending links or hitting that giant Meet button in your Google Calendar invite. Duo has always been more like FaceTime than Zoom in that sense. (Google also launched an iMessage competitor, Allo, at the same time as Duo. Allo didn’t turn out so great.)

As the two services become one, Google is leaning on Duo’s mobile app as the default. Pretty soon, the Duo app will get an update that brings an onslaught of Meet features into the platform; later this year, the Duo app will be renamed Google Meet.

Comments