Google to delete ‘these’ Gmail accounts soon

In order to enhance the security online, Google announced it to take strict action and disable ‘millions of specific’ Gmail accounts soon.

Google has recently issued an urgent deadline for all Gmail users, warning that their accounts could be deleted next month on December 2023, targeting specific accounts that have been inactive for the past two years.

However, those who regularly log in to their Gmail account to use, Docs, Calendar, and Photos, can relax as the update won’t affect the active accounts.

The main goal of the policy is to enhance security by addressing the susceptibility of outdated and inactive accounts to cyber risks like, phishing scams, spam, and account hijacking.

In its statement, Google stated, “If a Google Account has not been used or signed into for at least 2 years, we may delete the account and its contents.” This includes data stored within Google Workspace, comprising Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar, and Google Photos.

To avoid the risk of deletion, Google notifies its users to stay vigilant and follow some straightforward steps.

Prior to deleting an account, Google will send multiple notifications to both the personal and recovery email provided by the user.

So, for the users who want to save their Gmail account, its time to log in before the impending deadline arrives.