Google to finally let users change their @gmail.com email address

Google is finally introducing a change to its long-standing policy, which typically prevented users with a “@gmail.com” address from changing their account email.

The company previously allowed users with third-party email addresses to make this change, but explicitly stated that a “@gmail.com” address “usually can’t be changed.” This is now set to change.

Details of this new process, which is “gradually rolling out,” have appeared on the same Google support page.

How the New Feature Works

Google is gradually rolling out functionality that allows users to change the @gmail.com address associated with their Google Account to a new @gmail.com address.

According to Google, this email address is what users use to sign in to services and helps with account identification. Although the company hasn’t provided further details on this feature, it states that the change is becoming available to all users.

With this update, Google will let users change their “@gmail.com” email address to a new one with a modified username. Google states that your original email address will still receive emails in the same inbox as your new one and work for sign-in; none of your account credentials will change.

Key Restrictions & Rules

When you change your Google Account email address from an email address ending in gmail.com to a new one:

The old email address will be set as an alias. You will receive emails at both your old and new email addresses.

Data saved in your account, including photos, messages, and emails sent to your old email address, will not be affected.

You can reuse your old Google Account email address at any time. However, you can’t create a new Google Account email address that ends with gmail.com for the next 12 months . You also cannot delete your new email address during this period.

You can sign in to Google services like Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Google Play, or Drive with either your old or new email address.

Usage Limits

Each account can only modify its “@gmail.com” address up to 3 times for a total of 4 addresses.

Google further explains that your old Gmail address will still be visible in some cases and “won’t be immediately reflected in older instances,” such as events on Calendar created before the change. The old address is permanently assigned to you and cannot be used by anyone else.