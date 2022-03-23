Google to pause ads that exploit, dismiss Russia-Ukraine war

Google said on Wednesday it will pause all ads containing content that exploits, dismisses or condones the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The move follows many major social media platforms that have announced new content restrictions around the conflict, including blocking Russian state media RT and Sputnik in the European Union.

Earlier this month, the search giant said it had stopped selling all online ads in Russia.

