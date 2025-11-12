Google TV Streamer gets Gemini integration

Google has rolled out a significant update to the Google TV Streamer, introducing Gemini, which replaces Google Assistant.

This new feature offers a more natural conversation experience, allowing users to ask complex questions and receive tailored recommendations.

With this upgrade, users can ask context-rich questions such as, “I like dramas but my wife likes comedies. What’s a movie we can watch together?” to receive personalized entertainment recommendations.

Gemini also enables users to ask educational questions, get DIY project help, or find recipes through YouTube videos. To access Gemini, users can press the microphone button on their remote.

Gemini’s integration extends beyond TV recommendations — users can now ask general questions like, “Explain why volcanoes erupt to my third grader,” or get hands-on help with DIY projects and recipes via YouTube videos.

The feature is already available on the Walmart Onn 4K Pro streaming device. To activate Gemini, users simply need to press the microphone button on their remote.

The rollout will continue over the next few weeks for users aged 18 and older.

This development follows Google’s September announcement introducing Gemini for Google TV on select TCL models, with plans to expand to Hisense and additional TCL devices — including the U7, U8, UX, QM7K, QM8K, and X11K — in 2025.

The move reflects Google’s broader strategy to replace Google Assistant with Gemini across its ecosystem of devices and platforms.

Google first confirmed at CES 2025 that Gemini would be coming to Google TV, marking another milestone in its shift toward AI-powered experiences.