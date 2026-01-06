Google TV unveils Gemini AI for photos and smart settings at CES 2026

At CES 2026, Google is previewing new Gemini features for the Google TV experience, introducing innovative ways to interact with your TV across brands and surfaces like projectors.

Google has announced a new, visually rich framework for Gemini on its blog, The Keyword. This update allows users to explore favorite topics through responses that are adjusted with elements like imagery, videos, and real-time sports updates. Furthermore, “Deep dives” are available for complex topics, offering narrated, interactive overviews designed to be easily understood by the entire family.

Moreover, users can now employ Gemini to search their Google Photos library for specific people or moments. The update allows you to instantly apply creative styles with Photos Remix or transform memories into cinematic, immersive slideshows.

The announcement notably revealed that Nano Banana and Veo can be used on TV to reimagine your personal photos or create original media directly on the big screen.

With this new Gemini update, viewers can also skip complicated settings menus by using natural language. You can simply tell Gemini that “the screen is too dim” or “the dialogue is lost” to automatically optimize picture and sound without leaving your movie or show.

The new Gemini for TV experience will be available in the coming months, launching first on select TCL devices and other Google TV devices. Initial rollout is expected to include support for major languages including English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Korean.

About CES 2026

The world’s most influential tech event, CES 2026, is currently underway in Las Vegas, NV, from January 6th to January 9th. Featuring over 3,500 exhibitors, the event showcases cutting-edge innovations across various sectors, including AI, robotics, vehicle technology, and consumer electronics.