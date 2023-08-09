Google, Universal Music in talks for deal on AI ‘deepfakes’

Alphabet’s Google and Universal Music are in talks to license artists’ voices and melodies for artificial intelligence-generated songs, Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing four people familiar with the matter.

The music industry is grappling with “deepfake” songs, made using generative AI, that mimic artists’ voices, often without their consent.

The goal behind the talks is to develop a tool for fans to create tracks legitimately and pay the owners of the copyrights for them, the report said, adding the artists would have a choice to opt in the process.

Discussions between Google and Universal Music are at an early stage and no product launch is imminent, while Warner Music is also in talks with Google about a product, the report added.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.