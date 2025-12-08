Google releases stable Android 16 QPR2 update for Pixel devices

Google is rolling out the stable Android 16 QPR2 update with the December 2025 security patch for a wide range of Pixel devices.

In a major shift for Android updates, Google announced in late 2024 that the operating system would move to “more frequent SDK releases” instead of a single yearly update. This change, which Google calls a “new chapter for how Android updates work,” aims to “drive faster innovation in apps and devices, with higher stability and polish for users and developers.”

Under this new model, users will now “get the latest features as soon as they’re ready.” A key example of this new cadence is Android 16, which had its “major release” in June (a quarter earlier than previously expected), followed by a “minor release” with today’s 16 QPR2 update.

New Features and Lockscreen Widgets The Android 16 QPR2 update introduces lockscreen widgets, which are accessed by swiping left to reveal a new feed. A minor adjustment is also included: tapping the two-line clock now makes it appear thicker and provides haptic feedback.

To activate this feature, navigate to Settings > Display & touch > Lock screen > Widgets on lock screen. Regarding privacy, Google points out that while the widgets are viewable without unlocking the device, authentication is required before launching any associated application.

You can customize what appears here by long-pressing the screen. Tap a widget to draw or resize, or tap “Add widgets” in the top-left corner to open an updated picker with “Featured” and “Browse” tabs.

Notification Organizer and Customization after introducing AI message summaries last month, Android 16 QPR2 introduces a Notification Organizer that groups lower-priority alerts into categories like “News,” “Promotions,” and “Social Alerts” at the bottom of the shade. When minimized, you see the app icons stacked at the right.

You can customize the shape of your icons by going to Wallpaper & style > Icons. In addition to the standard circle, you will find a rounded square and three other shapes. These options only apply to your homescreen. This functionality aligns with Themed icons, and Android 16 QPR2 now generates themed icons for all applications.

When you long-press an app icon, the menu adds “Remove” and “plus” buttons to quickly add shortcuts to your homescreen.

A small tweak to the Pixel Launcher search bar makes the microphone, Lens, and AI Mode icons larger, with Dynamic Color appearing much more vibrant.

Settings and Accessibility Live Caption has been added to the bottom of the volume slider, so you don’t have to open the full sheet. Disabling the “Live Caption in volume control” setting will remove it from both places.

There is more Material 3 Expressive design in the Settings app, including Notification history (with full app icons and a new card shape) and Security & privacy. Additionally:

“Parental controls” has been split off from “Digital Wellbeing” in Settings. This lets you limit screen and app time, set downtime schedules, and more.

Under Display & touch, “Enhanced HDR brightness” gives you an Intensity slider from Dimmer to Brighter.

Android 16 QPR2 offers an expanded dark theme (versus Standard) that “automatically applies dark theme to most apps that don’t support it” natively.

Health Connect can now directly record steps tracked by your device.

How to Update To check for updates, go to Settings > System > System Update, then tap the “Check for update” button if the OTA update hasn’t yet appeared on your phone or tablet. Users of Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.3 will receive a small update to the final release.

The Android Beta Program will remain available and continue testing QPRs and feature drops. To get the stable version, those running Android 16 QPR2 3+ have to opt out first. The stable OTA will not wipe devices once it becomes widely available.

The security update on Pixel devices includes the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.