Google unveils Pakistan’s biggest search trends of 2025: Cricket takes the crown
- By Web Desk -
- Dec 08, 2025
Google’s Year in Search 2025 highlights the major search trends in Pakistan, emphasising the nation’s passion for cricket, local dramas, and growing interest in technology.
Cricket remains the top search category, featuring notable events such as the Pakistan Super League and popular matches against teams like India and South Africa.
The interest also extends to emerging cricketing talents as was to be expected, Pakistanis were also drawn to cricket players. The majority of fans looked for and followed up-and-coming artists like “Abhishek Sharma,” “Hassan Nawaz,” and “Irfan Khan Niazi,” whose performances throughout 2025 generated conversation.
Local dramas like “Sher” and “Judwaa” continue to engage viewers, alongside a notable rise in searches related to AI tools and digital innovations. Current events, including the Karachi floods, dominated news searches, reflecting Pakistanis’ need for real-time updates on significant issues.
Culinary searches show a mix of traditional dishes and healthier options, while how-to queries often revolve around practical matters, including e-challans in Karachi. Google’s trends reveal a digitally engaged, curious population, increasingly utilizing search for diverse interests and information.
interests.
Google’s annual year-end lists for this year comprise the following seven categories:
|Year in Search 2025
|Cricket
|Athletes
|Local news
|1. Pakistan vs South Africa
2. Pakistan Super League
3. Asia Cup
4. Pakistan vs India
5. Pakistan vs New Zealand
6. India vs England
7. Pakistan vs West Indies
8. India vs Australia
9. ICC Champions Trophy
10. Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates
|1. Abhishek Sharma
2. Hassan Nawaz
3. Irfan Khan Niazi
4. Sahibzada Farhan
5. Muhammad Abbas
6. Saim Ayub
7. Yasir Khan
8. Kashif Ali
9. Saif Hassan
10. Abdul Samad
|1. Punjab Socio-Economic Registry
2. Karachi Floods
3. Iran
4. Asaan Karobar Card
5. Flood Situation Near Chenab River
6. FBISE Results
7. 10th Class Examination Results
8. Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme 2025
9. Gold Rates in Pakistan
10. 9th Class Result Announcement Date 2025
|Dramas
|Tech
|Recipes
|1) Sher
2) Judwaa
3) Aas Paas
4) Naqaab
5) Mohra
6) Iqtidar
7) Parwarish
8) Meri Zindagi Hai Tu
9) Dayan
10) Dunyapur
|1) Gemini
2) Tamasha
3) DeepSeek
4) myco
5) On4t
6) Google AI Studio
7) Claude
8) iPhone 17
9) Grok
10) Non-Fungible Token
|1) Sandwich Recipes
2) Food Fusion Recipes
3) Quinoa Recipes
4) Dough Recipes
5) Sweet Dishes Recipes
6) Mutton Recipes
7) Easy Recipes
8) Tofu Recipes
9) Soup Recipes
10) Beef Recipes
|How-to
|1) How To Check E Challan Karachi
2) How To See Unsent Messages On Instagram
3) How To Do Car Insurance
4) How To Invest In Crypto Market
5) How To Invest In Stock Market
6) How To Apply For Credit Card
7) How To Make Ghibli Photo
8) How To Choose Best Lawyer
9) How To Print From Phone Using Nokoprint App
10) How To Upload Blog