Google unveils Pakistan’s biggest search trends of 2025: Cricket takes the crown

Google’s Year in Search 2025 highlights the major search trends in Pakistan, emphasising the nation’s passion for cricket, local dramas, and growing interest in technology.

Cricket remains the top search category, featuring notable events such as the Pakistan Super League and popular matches against teams like India and South Africa.

The interest also extends to emerging cricketing talents as was to be expected, Pakistanis were also drawn to cricket players. The majority of fans looked for and followed up-and-coming artists like “Abhishek Sharma,” “Hassan Nawaz,” and “Irfan Khan Niazi,” whose performances throughout 2025 generated conversation.

Local dramas like “Sher” and “Judwaa” continue to engage viewers, alongside a notable rise in searches related to AI tools and digital innovations. Current events, including the Karachi floods, dominated news searches, reflecting Pakistanis’ need for real-time updates on significant issues.

Culinary searches show a mix of traditional dishes and healthier options, while how-to queries often revolve around practical matters, including e-challans in Karachi. Google’s trends reveal a digitally engaged, curious population, increasingly utilizing search for diverse interests and information.

