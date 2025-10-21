Google Wallet integrates Android 16’s Live Updates for travel and events

Google Wallet is set to adopt Android 16’s Live Updates feature to enhance real-time tracking for flights, train journeys, and events.

Previously, Wallet relied on notifications to provide timely alerts—such as flight delays or boarding changes—but with Live Updates, users will now get dynamic, continuously updating information directly on their screens.

The feature will display live progress indicators, such as a flight duration progress bar, and can appear on the always-on display, lock screen, or as a prominent pill beside the clock.

At Google I/O 2025, the company had already announced plans to extend Live Updates to Google Maps, Waymo, Uber Eats, and other apps offering real-time services. Integrating this functionality into Google Wallet marks a natural next step in that expansion.

According to the Google Play services version 25.41 release notes, these enhancements may roll out gradually over the coming weeks or months.

Additionally, Google has introduced two other improvements. Users on Android 12 or earlier will now receive a notification when a loyalty pass is imported from Gmail into Wallet.

Users can now add cards directly through supported bank apps without manually entering card details, allowing for faster setup and improved convenience.

With these updates, Google Wallet continues to evolve into a more intuitive and connected hub for travel, payments, and event management.