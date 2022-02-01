Google’s new Gmail user interface makes feature switching easier

Google has come up with a fresh and integrated user interface that will help the user to move between its applications such as Gmail, Chat and Meet in a unified space much easier.

The Google users can temporarily switch from one feature to another from February 8. They can come back to Gmail through the Settings option.

The interface will become permanent from April 22.

According to the search engine, the interface will become standard for the mailing series without the option of reverting back.

“Around the same time, users will also begin seeing the new streamlined navigation experience on Chat web (mail.google.com/chat),” Google added.

It is pertinent to mention that users will not get to adjust the settings of Chat to display on the right side of Gmail.

The latest look will allow the user from switching between the inbox along with conversations and take part in meetings without having to open new windows and tabs.

The notifications bell will alert the users as to what needs their attention. Those working in Chat and Spaces can see a full list of conversations and Spaces inside a single screen, which eases the navigation.

Those who access Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers can avail the feature.

However, the feature will not be available for the customers of Google Workspace Essentials.

