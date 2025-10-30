Google's Pomelli brings AI marketing tools to small businesses

Google Labs, in collaboration with Google DeepMind, brings Pomelli, an easy-to-use AI experiment for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The platform provides AI marketing tools that assist small businesses in creating social media campaigns.

Pomelli generates AI content that is unique to your business. There is no such lengthy process, as all you need to do is upload your business website to begin.

According to Google, Pomelli uses a business URL to create a “Business DNA” that examines website images to identify brand identity. The Business DNA profile includes tone of voice, color palettes, fonts, and pictures. Moreover, Pomelli can also generate logos, taglines, and brand values.

After creating a Business DNA, Pomelli generates ideas for ad campaigns. Google mentioned in a blog post that this feature eradicates the hefty process of brainstorming new ad campaigns. If users have their own campaign ideas, they can input them into Pomelli as a prompt.

Finally, Pomelli will generate marketing assets for websites, social media, and advertisements. The generated assets can be edited, permitting users to change images, headers, fonts, color palettes, descriptions, and create a call to action.

Currently, Pomelli is only available as a public beta experiment in the US, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand in English only.

Pomelli joins several recent releases from major tech companies that aim to use AI for advertising, including an AI agent from Amazon that makes ads from start to finish. Adobe’s AI Foundry, released earlier this month, aims to manage copyright concerns by letting companies fine-tune Adobe image and video generation models with their own IP for a more personalized output.

