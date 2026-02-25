Google's 'Project Toscana' to bring Face ID-level security to future Pixels

Google might finally address one of the Pixel’s most annoying issues. According to an exclusive report from Android Authority, Google is developing a new, advanced facial recognition system called “Project Toscana.”

This feature is reportedly being tested on Pixel phones and Chromebooks, with early testers in Mountain View, California, using prototype devices in various lighting conditions.

An anonymous source told the outlet that Toscana performed as quickly as Apple’s Face ID and, importantly, worked reliably even in low light.

This could be a significant upgrade for Android users. Google has tried multiple times to implement face unlock technology. The Pixel 4 used radar and IR sensors before the company moved away from that approach.

More recent Pixels have reintroduced camera-based face unlock with better machine learning, and starting with the Pixel 8, it can authenticate payments and secure apps — but it still has difficulties in darker environments.

Android Authority also mentions that this matches previous reports indicating Google has been exploring IR-based solutions for future Pixel devices, possibly as early as the Pixel 11. It’s uncertain whether Toscana will feature a display hole or continue with a traditional hole-punch camera.

The timing of this development is noteworthy, especially considering the recent launch of the Pixel 10a. According to Mashable tech reporter Alex Perry, the $499 mid-range device continues to use the Tensor G4 processor and offers the same AI features as the Pixel 10, even though the flagship model has upgraded to the Tensor G5.

The hardware changes in the 10a are modest: it features a flatter back, improved durability, and a slightly brighter display, but there are no significant upgrades in biometric technology.

If Project Toscana is indeed real and ready for launch, it is unlikely to appear in the budget-friendly 10a, which is set to release on March 5. Instead, this could indicate that Google is attempting once again to create an Android equivalent to Face ID — and this time, it may be committed to its success.