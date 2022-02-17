Goolbai Maternity Home: Karachi’s sunken & forgotten treasure?

KARACHI: Long forgotten and abandoned yet standing strong is the edifice of Goolbai Maternity Home, what was once an advance health facility for women and children built in 1919. However, its wretchedness today tells a noir account of what Karachi has been through.

Constructed in the name of his mother, Goolbai

While talking about city’s master plan, health facilities and urban development, it would not only be unfair, but also foolish to not mention the man who qualifies as the unrivaled father of Karachi, Jamshed Nusserwanjee, and also the Parsi community that generously contributed to and in fact laid the cornerstone of Karachi, once known as the most beloved and desired cosmopolitan.

In a series of Karachi stories, we shall delve into the back pages of this city will learn how things went from best to bad to worse.

