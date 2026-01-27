Sindh's Gorakh Hill Station receives first snowfall of winter season 

Sindh’s popular tourist destination, Gorakh Hill Station, has received its first snowfall of the winter season, leading to a further drop in temperatures.

Following the snowfall, the atmosphere at Gorakh Hill Station—located in the Kirthar mountain range of Dadu district along the Sindh–Balochistan border—turned picturesque and captivating.

After the snowfall, temperatures at Gorakh Hill Station fell to as low as minus 2 degrees Celsius.

It is the only high-altitude recreational destination in Sindh and is considered the coldest and most scenic spot in the region, where snowfall occurs occasionally during the winter after several years.

Gorakh Hill Station

Gorakh is located in the Kirthar mountain range at an elevation of 1734m, along the border of Sindh and Balochistan.

The station is still an under-developed hill station project. It is situated on one of the highest plateaus of Sindh, spread over 2,500 acres of land, and due to its surroundings it is a unique adventure point for nature lovers.

It is about 423 km distance from Karachi. The Hill station attracts large number of tourists from the city due to its pristine environs.