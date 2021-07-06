Gordon Ramsay accused of crashing a wedding, reimburses couple

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has had to pay a UK couple’s wedding costs after he gatecrashed their wedding with his team for his new TV series Future Food Star, reported Page Six.

Ramsay, whose YouTube channel features numerous videos of him cooking up a storm at exotic locations around the world, went overboard this time after he landed at a private beach in Newquay, Cornwall, where a couple had their wedding going on!

Charlie Willis and his wife Laura have come out to slam Ramsay for turning their wedding into a “kitchen nightmare” – the couple had shelled out £1,800 for their destination wedding at the exclusive Lusty Glaze Beach venue.

“The whole thing was a complete kitchen nightmare. We had both worked so hard to save for that day and we felt like extras on a game show,” Willis lamented.

Not only did Ramsay crash the venue, but he also took over the kitchen leaving the couple’s wedding party with a “cheap and nasty” meal, they told The Sun.

Ramsay’s executive producer Sharon Powers has since reached out to the couple to apologize on behalf of the head chef, promising to reimburse their wedding costs.

“I am mortified that we affected your special day and I can assure you that it was never our intention to upset you or your guests. As you are aware, we have now paid for your wedding in full, which I hope goes some way towards making amends and acknowledging how sorry I am that your special day was affected, albeit unintentionally, by us,” The Sun quoted the apology letter.

Despite Powers’ apology, Ramsay’s spokesperson insists that the team did not crash the couple’s wedding. “Studio Ramsay was booked to film on the beach the same day as various weddings and events were taking place,” they said.

“It’s a real shame this couple are still complaining. Their bill was generously covered, they happily chatted with Gordon on the day, they didn’t have exclusive use of the beach and all the other beachgoers had a really great time joining in on & off-camera,” added Ramsay’s rep.