Gordon Ramsay hails Pakistani food after trying Maryam Ishtiaq’s ‘tandoori chicken’

Michelin Star British chef Gordon Ramsay was left impressed by ‘best’ Pakistani food after trying Maryam Ishtiaq’s ‘tandoori chicken’ on ‘Next Level Chef’.

Dallas-based, Pakistani-origin chef Maryam Ishtiaq, is currently participating in the fourth season of Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’, and for what came as her first dish to be presented for the three-judge panel, including the British celebrity chef with Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, the 32-year-old prepared the good-old ‘Tandoori chicken’, to represent her Pakistani roots.

In the show’s clip, which was shared by Ishtiaq on her Instagram handle and was quick to go viral, the world-renowned chef can be seen praising, “Pakistan, beautiful. And some of the best food in Pakistan,” after Ishtiaq introduced her Pakistani background and explained to him that she is preparing some tandoori chicken for the judges.

After tasting her dish, Ramsay couldn’t stop complimenting the chicken, saying, “The chicken is delicious. That Pakistani foundation you grew up with is evident here and it’s strong. Well done.” Another judge also specifically praised the homemade yoghurt in Ishtiaq’s dish.

Overwhelmed and visibly emotional by the comments, Ishtiaq said, “I’ve always wanted to represent Pakistan,” while wiping off her tears.

