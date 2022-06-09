Gorilla throws away cycle after falling, video goes viral

A funny video in which a gorilla threw away a bicycle from which it fell is going viral across social media platforms.

Dr Samrat Gowda of the Indian Forest Service shared the viral video on the microblogging outlet Twitter.



“Stupid cycle 😡!!!……….😃” the tweet read. The nine-second clip saw the gorilla cycling. Suddenly, it falls on his right side. He picked and threw it away from it.

It has more than 60,000 views. It got thousands of likes and over 300 retweets. Here’s how netizens reacted.

Let’s provide him a better cycling infrastructure so that he can also feel happy and enjoy cycling 🚴😃 — Nikita Srivastava (@nikisri) June 9, 2022

New Movie😂Fall of the Planets of Apes — Lazarus Lepcha (@LepchaLazarus) June 9, 2022

That one rescued from circus.. Am I right? — gaddam yakaiah (@YakaiahGaddam) June 8, 2022

All kinds of funny videos can be seen on social media platforms and the internet.

Earlier, A gorilla named Louis became an overnight internet sensation after a video showed him walking on two legs, just like humans.

The video was shared by Philadelphia Zoo and an explanation was also provided. “Although gorillas occasionally walk on two legs (bipedal), it is less common. Not for Louis though – he can often be seen walking bipedal when his hands are full of snacks or when the ground is muddy (so he doesn’t get his hands dirty)!” read the caption.



It started when zookeepers filmed Louis standing on two legs, like a human, strutting from one side of his enclosure to another. In his hands, he clutched a few small, red-orange blobs.

In the caption for the eight-second video (titled Snacking on the Run), the zoo explained that, although it isn’t common for gorillas to walk on two legs, Louis had made a habit out of doing so regularly.

“He can often be seen walking bipedal when his hands are full of snacks or when the ground is muddy (so he doesn’t get his hands dirty)!” the zoo wrote.

