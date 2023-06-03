AI artist imagines Jon Snow-Daenerys Targaryen’s South Indian wedding

Protagonist Jon Snow killed his love interest Daenerys Targaryen at the end of the HBO show ‘Game of Thrones‘ but an Artificial Intelligence (AI) artist imagined them getting married in South Indian style.

AI artist Gokul Pillai designed the pictures of the ‘Game of Thrones‘, based on the novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘ by author George R.R. Martin’ in beautiful Indian wedding outfits.

“The White Wolf” donned traditional pyjama and kurta. The “Mother of Dragons and Breaker of chains” was in a dashing outfit and exquisite jewellery.

Gokul Pillai sarcastically wrote he was invited to their nuptials in Kerala in the caption.

Earlier, he illustrated an AI image of Jon Snow’s uncle Ned Stark (Sean Bean) as a Malayalam native.

The popularity of Artificial Intelligence is increasing by each day as it is being used for different reasons with online searching being one of them.

However, illustrators and graphic designers are using the technology to great use. They are coming up with interesting and creative content which take people by surprise.

Sindh Health Department’s computer operator Rehmatullah Mirbahar used basic AI tools and modified them into his imagination of what complexion the people in Mohenjo Daro might have, what outfits they would wear, and what jewellery they would adorn.