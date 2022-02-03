GoT stars open ‘Studio Tour’ in Northern Island

From the frozen lands ‘Beyond the Wall’ to the destroyed ‘Throne Room’, a new ‘Game of Thrones’ Studio Tour takes fans behind the scenes of the hit television series.

Located at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, one of several locations where the fantasy show was filmed, the attraction opens up the world of Westeros to the public with an array of costumes, props, and sets on display.

Ahead of our official opening, we were delighted to welcome some of @GameOfThrones cast to Game of Thrones Studio Tour – Ser Meryn Trant (Ian Beattie), Podrick Payne (Daniel Portman), Osha (Natalia Tena) and Ser Barristan Selmy (Ian McElhinney). #GameOfThronesStudioTour pic.twitter.com/dBW7ViCV68 — Game of Thrones Studio Tour (@gotstudiotour) February 2, 2022

Items include the character Jon Snow’s sword ‘Longclaw’ and the dress his sister Sansa wore for her wedding to Joffrey.

“Fans are just going to be delighted with a studio tour because everything they see here was used in the show”, actor Ian Beattie, who played Meryn Trant, told Reuters at a preview on Wednesday.

And now your watch begins. Have you got what it takes to join the Night’s Watch at Castle Black and protect the Seven Kingdoms at all costs? Game of Thrones Studio Tour, opening in 3 days.#GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesStudioTour pic.twitter.com/3TCnUGLwLw — Game of Thrones Studio Tour (@gotstudiotour) February 1, 2022

“These are the actual sets that we walked on. These are the actual costumes we wore, the swords we swung – you name it, it’s all here. And unlike the show where you don’t always see it, you will actually get to see the incredible detail that went into every aspect of the making of this show”.

Do you recognise this iconic piece of Game of Thrones history? Be one of the first to see it in person at the new Game of Thrones Studio Tour, opening on 4th February 2022.#GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesStudioTour pic.twitter.com/bw66l6PnPs — Game of Thrones Studio Tour (@gotstudiotour) January 25, 2022

The 110,000-square foot (10,000-square meter) attraction features sets including the Great Hall at Winterfell, King’s Landing, and Dragonstone, as well as interactive experiences.

Based on the ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ novels by American author George R.R. Martin, ‘Game of Thrones’, first aired in 2011, becoming a global phenomenon over its eight seasons. The award-winning HBO series wrapped up in 2019 with a finale that divided fans.

Attracting an array of loyal fans worldwide, Game of Thrones has thrilled us with the unexpected and spectacular. Go behind the scenes and find out how this worldwide phenomenon was developed at the official Game of Thrones Studio Tour.#GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesStudioTour pic.twitter.com/QLyc1xmFWK — Game of Thrones Studio Tour (@gotstudiotour) January 17, 2022

Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’, which is set 200 years before the original series, is scheduled to premiere this year.

The Game of Thrones Studio Tour opens to the public on Friday.

“It was such an iconic thing, it kind of changed the landscape of television, so I hope that people still enjoy the show for years to come”, said actor Daniel Portman, who played Podrick Payne.

