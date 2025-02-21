Good news for govt employees ahead of Ramadan

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to pay salaries and pensions to employees by February 28, ahead of Ramadan 2025, ARY News reported.

According to a notification by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department, all government employees will receive their salaries and pensions on February 28.

Additionally, due to official holidays on March 1 and 2, salaries will be disbursed a day in advance to ensure employees have access to their funds before Ramadan.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that there is a ‘good chance’ of sighting of Ramadan 1446 AH moon on March 1st, 2025.

In case the holy month begins in line with the PMD’s forecast, the first day of Ramadan will be on March 2nd, Sunday.

Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossiping and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative acts like prayer, reading the holy Quran and charity.

It’s a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and increased devotion to their faith. During this month, Muslims are encouraged to focus on prayer, reading the Quran, and charitable acts.

It is important to mention here that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar on Friday, 28th February for a sighting of the Ramadan-ul-Mubarak moon.