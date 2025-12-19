Government officers directed to update service data by THIS date

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to digitize the complete service record of all government officers as part of efforts to modernize public sector management, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Establishment Division has directed all officers to update their personal and service-related data under the newly implemented Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS). Updating information related to postings, training, and contact details has been made mandatory.

According to the Establishment Division, officers will be required to submit their performance evaluation reports and 360-degree reviews online through the system. To facilitate access, officers will be provided login IDs and passwords via SMS.

The Establishment Division will verify the updated data to ensure accuracy and completeness. Officers have been given a deadline of December 28, 2025, to complete the data update process.

Officials further said that a mobile application for the information system will also be launched soon to make the process more accessible and efficient.

The initiative aims to improve transparency, streamline human resource management, and enhance efficiency across the federal government.

Earlier, the federal government fulfilled another condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), making it mandatory for all government officers in Grade 17 and above to publicly declare their assets.

A gazette notification for the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was officially issued following approval by President Asif Ali Zardari. The bill aims to enhance transparency and provide public access to the asset declarations of senior government officials.

The Establishment Division forwarded the gazette notification to all federal ministries and divisions.

The legislation was intended to further operationalize the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964—specifically Rules 12, 13, and 13-A—and align them with the provisions of the Right to Information Act, 2017.

Under the framework, asset declarations of officers in Basic Pay Scale (BPS) 17 to 22—including assets beneficially owned domestically or abroad by the officials or their family members—will be filed digitally and made publicly accessible.

The bill provides that sufficient safeguards will be ensured to protect sensitive personal information, such as national identity numbers, residential addresses, and bank or bond account numbers.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will maintain the digital platform, while the Establishment Division will be equipped with a robust framework, resources, and tools to conduct risk-based verifications of the submitted declarations.