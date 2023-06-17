Government reaches agreement with TLP

ISLAMABAD: The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has reportedly ended its “Pakistan Bachao March” after an agreement was reached with the coalition government, ARY News reported.

The announcement was made in a joint presser held by TLP’s Shafiq Amini and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in Islamabad.

The second round of negotiations was held in the federal capital in an attempt to persuade the party to call off its “Pakistan Bachao March.”

Dr Shafiq Amini, Ghulam Abbas Faizi, Mufti Muhammad Umair Al Azhari, Maulana Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Jeelan Shah represented the TLP side while Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were from government representatives.

During the talks, both sides agreed to conduct an impartial and speedy trial for individual who commits blasphemy against the Prophet (PBUH).

Addressing the presser, Sanaullah said that the government has accepted the majority of the demands of TLP including a reduction in petroleum prices.

On the Aafia Siddiqui matter, Sanaullah said that it is a national issue and every Pakistani shares sorrow over her imprisonment. “Fauzia Siddiqui met her a few days ago and the condition in which Aafia was kept is sad.”

Additionally, they agreed to de-notify all PEMRA and PTA notifications against the TLP, and the accused under 295C would also be charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) Section 7. Negotiations were underway between them on the reduction of gasoline prices and other demands.

He also assured the TLP delegation that the government will pen a letter to the US authorities over her imprisonment as it is unfair to give a sentence of 86 years.

On the other hand, Dr Shafiq Amini took the opportunity to express gratitude to the government for considering their demands peacefully.

He reiterated that the TLP is a party that believes in dialogue rather than confrontation.