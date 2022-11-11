Government slashes RLNG price

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) decreased Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) price for the month of November, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notification, LNG for the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) consumers was reduced by $0.31925/MMBtu, while for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) clients, prices have been cut by $0.32974/MMBtu).

The regulator set RLNG prices at $14.4387/MMBtu for the consumers of SNGPL and $14.8105/MMBtu for SSGC clients.

Earlier, Vitol Resources, a Dutch energy and commodity trading company, had expressed interest in import of LNG supply to Pakistan.

Vitol Resources Pakistan has applied for supplying Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Pakistan.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had invited recommendations from the stakeholders over the issue.

The group in its application said that it is supplying 20 billion cubic metres (BCM) of natural gas in Europe and America. The Vitol Resources have gas reserves in six countries across the globe, according to the interest letter.

According to international media, in July, Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) received no bids in its tender to import 10 cargoes of LNG.

