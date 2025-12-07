Government takes strict measures against PTI escalation

ISLAMABAD: The government has taken vital decisions to stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from escalating issues in the parliament, as PTI members of assembly will be stripped of their membership over maligning the country’s institutions, ARY News reported.

Action will also be taken against those parliamentarians who bring pictures of the PTI founding chairman, Imran Khan, to the parliament.

The Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly will take strict measures to ensure parliament’s sanctity.

The Acting Chairman Senate will send a letter to the Parliamentary leader of the PTI on Monday or Tuesday.

Syedal Khan will direct the PTI to ensure implementation of the ruling given in the parliament, while the PTI will also be informed about action against its undemocratic and illegal attitude. The PTI will also be instructed to avoid becoming a hurdle in the parliament’s session.

On the other hand, the Acting Chairman of the Upper House of the parliament, Syedal Khan Nasir, said that the PTI’s “shameful attitude” towards the state and institutions is intolerable.

He said that his ruling is not political but was necessitated by the constitution and law. In the light of the ruling, he will write an official letter to the parliamentary leader of the PTI.

A copy of the letter will be dispatched to all parliamentary leaders, he said.

He clarified that no one will be allowed to attack institutions, create disputes with them, or cause chaos.

He categorically said that the ruling will be implemented strictly and no concession will be given. He stated that while “we tolerated it until now,” the senators will be stripped of their membership over future violations.

Syedal Khan said that for continuous violations, membership can be suspended for a period of time.