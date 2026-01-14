Government to revamp currency: New designs for Rs 100 to Rs 5000 notes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to introduce new currency notes featuring modern designs, ARY News reported.

The Federal Cabinet has formed a specialized committee to deliberate on the new designs. During a cabinet meeting held today.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed members that the government will introduce new designs for the Rs 100, Rs 500, Rs 1,000, and Rs 5,000 denominations.

The Finance Minister informed the cabinet that the services of international experts have been hired for the project.

He explained that the notes are being designed to meet modern requirements, including the integration of advanced security threads to prevent counterfeiting.

He further apprised the meeting that the new notes will feature images of historical monuments and reflect Pakistan’s regional and geographical diversity.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی زیرِ صدارت وفاقی کابینہ کا اجلاس وفاقی کابینہ کو وزارتِ خزانہ کی جانب سے اسٹیٹ بینک آف پاکستان سے جاری ہونے والے بینک نوٹوں کے نئے ڈیزائن کے حوالے سے بریفنگ دی گئی۔ اجلاس کو بتایا گیا کہ نئے کرنسی نوٹوں کو جدید عصری تقاضوں کے حوالے سے ڈیزائن کیا جا… pic.twitter.com/PcV9ofLjXG — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 14, 2026

Notably, the designs will also highlight the inclusion of women in national development and raise awareness regarding environmental change.

Earlier today, Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SC Financial Technologies LLC, an affiliated entity of World Liberty Financial, to enhance cooperation in digital financial services.

The agreement was signed between the Ministry of Finance and SC Financial Technologies LLC, an affiliated company of World Liberty Financial.

The MoU was formally signed by the Federal Minister for Finance and the Chief Executive Officer of SC Financial Technologies.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Field Marshal Asim Munir, underscoring the strategic importance of the partnership.

A delegation from SC Financial Technologies also held a separate meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Under the agreement, World Liberty Financial will collaborate with Pakistan to develop digital payment solutions, including cross-border digital payment systems. The partnership aims to strengthen Pakistan’s fintech ecosystem and improve financial inclusion.

The government has also decided to expand cooperation with leading global fintech institutions. As part of this initiative, discussions will begin on the potential use of stablecoins in Pakistan’s financial system.

On 12 December, the newly established Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Binance and HTX, enabling both platforms to initiate local incorporation in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority said it had issued early approvals to Binance and HTX after reviewing their governance and compliance controls. The clearances allow them to register on the Anti-Money Laundering system, set up local units and prepare full applications.