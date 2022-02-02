Governor Balochistan’s convoy fined over tinted glasses in SC

ISLAMABAD: A vehicle part of Governor Balochistan’s squad was fined over black tinted glasses within the premises of the Supreme Court of Pakistan after the violation was pointed out by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Justice Qazi Faez Isa pointed out a vehicle having tinted glasses to the traffic official near the Judge’s gate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan after he was coming on foot to the apex court from the President House.



The traffic officials after being notified of the violation, immediately issued an Rs600 challan to the driver of the vehicle, which later turned out to be a part of Governor Balochistan’s convoy, besides also removing the tinted glasses.

A day before, the apex court judge also directed to remove Qaumi Sehat Card signboards from Islamabad footpaths after he found it difficult to walk on the pavement.

