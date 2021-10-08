Governor accepts resignations of three Balochistan ministers

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha has accepted the resignations of three provincial ministers as Chief Minister Jam Kamal reiterated that he would not resign, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Asad Baloch, Zahoor Buledi, and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran had submitted their resignations over disagreements with the incumbent chief minister as they demanded him to resign.

Three ministers, two advisers, and four parliamentary secretaries have submitted their resignation to Zahoor Buledi. The ministers who have resigned included provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, Abdul Rehman Khetran, and Asad Baloch, along with advisers Akbar Askani and Muhammad Khan Lehri.

Parliamentary secretaries who resigned included Bushra Rind, Rasheed Baloch, Sikander Imrani, and Mahjabeen.

A notification for the approval of the ministers’ resignation would be issued shortly as sources in the Governor House said that they had returned the resignations of four parliamentary secretaries.

“As per the constitution, the governor does not approve the resignations of the parliamentary secretaries,” they said.

Moreover, speaking to the media, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal said that he would not bow down before blackmailing and would not resign from his post.

Read More: DISGRUNTLED BAP LAWMAKERS GIVE CM KAMAL 24-HOUR ULTIMATUM TO RESIGN

“I have not discriminated between opposition and treasury in the disbursement of development funds,” he said adding that the BAP is taking measures along with coalition parties in the best interest of the province.

He said that any decision on the pressure from few individuals will set a bad precedent for both the opposition and treasury benches.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!