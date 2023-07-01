Governor House opened front against poverty, unemployment: MQM-P convenor

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said Saturday that the Governor House has opened a front against poverty and unemployment, ARY News reported.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori met the MQM-P leaders at the party’s Bahadurabad headquarters today. The meeting was attended by Aminul Haque, Farooq Sattar, Arshad Vohra and Rabita Committee members.

The governor extended Eid greetings to the MQM-P leaders. Sources said that the political situation, voter lists and the role of the provincial election commission were also discussed in the meeting.

After the meeting, the Sindh governor and the MQM-P convenor addressed a press conference.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that MQM-P had worked efficiently for the public welfare and fulfilled its promises to the nation instead of exhibition. “By the grace of Allah Almighty, a public representative was elected for the Governor House.

“Governor House is now fighting against poverty and unemployment. The governor is not representing any political party. We don’t believe in running propaganda and responding to such tactics. We have asked the Sindh governor to distribute ration among the martyrs’ families.”

Governor Tessori said that he has brought 1,000 ration bags to the MQM-P headquarters. “We have to prove ourselves a public representative by staying amongst the nation. Ration bags are being distributed without any discrimination. We have dispatched ration bags among 20,000 deserving people from the Governor House.”

The governor vowed to provide rations to any political party for their martyred workers.

Regarding the skill development programmes, Tessori said that 500,000 people have been registered for the IT courses and a computer lab was established at the Governor’s House.

Responding to a question, Tessori criticised, “I haven’t seen a friend of the Karachi so far. This city has no infrastructure, electricity, gas and jobs despite contributing 54% of the total country’s exports. Properties of the citizens are being grabbed in an organised way across Karachi.”

“Investors and business community are continuously complaining for receiving threats. I support Siddiqui’s stance and announcing to establish a special cell at the Governor’s House to address the complaints of the businesspersons,” he announced.