Governor Kamran Tessori announces to depart for Egypt with aid for Palestinians

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori announced on Sunday that he will depart for Egypt soon with humanitarian aid for Palestinians, ARY News reported.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori made the announcement while addressing an event to show solidarity with the Palestinians. The event was attended by clerics, businesspersons, artists and a large number of citizens.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Governor Tessori strongly condemned the Israeli atrocities on the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. He announced to visit Egypt to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

Related: Israel steps up Gaza strikes ahead of ground invasion

He said, “I announce rebellion and jihad against Israel. I don’t care about my governorship. Israeli attacks on innocent Palestinians are war crimes.”

“Israel showed barbarism by targeting refugee camps, churches and hospitals. The entire nation is standing side-by-side with their Palestinian brethren.”

The governor urged the international community to take notice of the barbaric actions of the Israeli occupation forces. He also appealed to the Muslim Ummah to be united.

Related: Israel warns to ‘wipe’ Lebanon off face of Earth

“If I can, I will stage protests before the Israeli embassies in the US and the UK.”

Governor Tessori announced to visit Palestinian Embassy in Islamabad. He appealed to the nation to boycott those countries who are backing Israel.

The governor asked the rulers to raise voices against the Israeli atrocities.