Governor Nehal Hashmi vows to bring PM’s youth programme to Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh’s new Governor Nehal Hashmi on Sunday said he is not an elected official but a constitutional Governor while addressing his maiden press conference in Karachi.

At the outset of his media talk, he stressed that as his responsibility as the governor, he represented “each and every person and child” of Sindh’s villages and districts.

He said this is not a privileged post; it is a post of responsibility,”, praying that may God help him fulfil his role with honesty and justice.

Nehal Hashmi vowed that the federal government would bring more job opportunities and improve education for youth across the province.

“It is of immense joy that we will bring the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) to Sindh as well, with cooperation,” Nehal Hashmi said.

The governor recalled that he conveyed to PMYP Sindh Coordinator Fahad Shafiq that the “employment, education and training opportunities provided to other youth will also be extended in Sindh”.

Hashmi further said there would not just be “youth programme and computer training, but an entire comprehensive subject and chapter on education”.

He assured that certifications would be completed on their set time and degrees would be awarded in a timely manner.

Hashmi announced that free of cost Sehri and Iftar will be provided at Governor House to the deserving from Monday onwards. “This is not a party’s caravan but should be of Pakistan,” he remarked.

Noting that there was a difference between news and propaganda, the PML-N leader said the public was welcome to speak on “his personality”.

However, he added, “Do not speak negatively about my country, my province or my provincial capital Karachi. This is my request.”

About Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, Hashmi said he “belonged to a household like yours and mine”, where patriotism and hard work are taught.