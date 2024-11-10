web analytics
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Governor Punjab demands smog emergency in province

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has demanded enforcement of emergency in the province owing to worsening situation of smog.

Governor has said that the air pollution has been out of control in most districts of the province. “Large number of people are suffering from disease and being admitted at hospitals,” he said.

Sardar Saleem Haider has said that the shutdown of schools, colleges and amusement parks couldn’t give positive results. “Traders are opposing closure of markets by 8:00 PM”.

He said pollution is surging in Lahore and most of districts of Punjab. He advised declaration of temporary emergency for prevention of smog.

“The institutions have to come to same page to control the smog,” governor added.

