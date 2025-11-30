Federal govt mulls “governor-rule” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is reportedly considering imposing “governor-rule” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Names circulating for appointment as the next Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have reached six, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, at the top of the list remains the current Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, suggesting he could continue in the role. Others being considered are former ministers: Amir Haider Hoti, Pervez Khattak and Aftab Sherpao.

If no consensus emerges around a political figure, the government is also said to be eyeing former military officers for the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa position, among them retired Lieutenant General Ghayur and retired Lieutenant General Khalid Rabbani.

The proposal comes amid rumours that the governor’s rule might be considered as a response to growing instability or administrative pressures in the province. If imposed, the rule would effectively place the province’s governance directly under the control of the Governor of KP.

KP Governor Says Will Not Hinder Imposition of Governor-Rule

In November 2024, the current Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, made it clear that if the federal government decides to impose Governor’s Rule in the province, he would not stand in their way.

Kundi remarked, “If the federal government believes that Governor’s Rule should be implemented, I won’t oppose it.”