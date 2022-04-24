Governor seeks President to repeal Punjab CM’s election

LAHORE: Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema has recommended the President in his report to declare the election of Chief Minister of Punjab as void.

Governor Punjab, in a report sent to the president, has expressed his reservations over the election of the chief minister and pointed out alleged violations of the constitution in the election.

He has wrote that the procedure was not held as per the law and constitution of the country.

The governor has also claimed that the record of voting has also been tampered, while police personnel were allowed to enter the assemby against the rules of the house.

The vote was conducted while adopting a procedure in violation of the second schedule of the constitution, the report read. The governor should also be satisfied with the electoral process of election of the chief minister, according to the text of the report.

The governor in his reported termed resignation of Usman Buzdar as disputed in which sub-section of Article 130 has been violated. “Governor’s office didn’t receive resignation from Usman Buzdar,” according to the report. “How could the governor approved it when resignation not received to him,” according to the report.

Governor Cheema asked the President to nullify the election. He also sought the president to guide him what steps he must take to resolve the situation.

