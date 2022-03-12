Governor Sindh hints at reopening MQM-P offices

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Saturday said that undisputed MQM-P offices will be reopened as he spoke on efforts made to foil the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

“The party offices which do not fall under any dispute will be reopened,” he said while speaking to journalists at Karachi Press Club and added, “Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said during the last meeting with PM Imran Khan that they would not lodge any complaints with the government.”

It is pertinent to mention here that During a meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan recently in Karachi, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) demanded the opening of four offices, after which the Hyderabad zone office was handed over while three offices were refused.

Sources said that the MQM had demanded the federal government to open four offices, out of which the Hyderabad zone office was given while Khursheed Begum, Gulshan Town and Liaquatabad offices were denied.

Moreover further talking to the media, the governor Sindh said that the opposition was confused as they have little hope for the success of their no-trust move as never in the country’s history such a move has succeeded.

“Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is standing with the government and even Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen will not go against the incumbent government,” he said and added, “Anyone who will go against the prime minister will have to face the wrath of his constituents.”

He said that it was unfortunate that the incumbent PPP leadership ruling the province for over a decade has not provided health facilities to the masses, in contrast to PTI that has provided the Punjab population with Rs1 million health insurance during their three-and-a-half-year tenure.

