Governor Sindh seeks inclusion of Khatm-e-Nabuwat (S.A.W) clause in nikahnama

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has sought the inclusion of a clause wherein the couples intending to get married would have to take oath to testify their belief in the Khatm-e-Nabuwat (S.A.W) (finality of prophethood) at the time of nikah, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, Governor Sindh has penned down a letter to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, seeking the inclusion of clause to make signing a declaration on the belief of the Khatm-e-Nabuwat (S.A.W) (finality of prophethood) mandatory for Muslim couples at time of nikah.

“A Punjab-style clause – making signing a declaration on the belief of the finality of prophethood (PBUH) mandatory for Muslim couples – should be included in nikahnama,” the letter stated.

In the letter, Kamran Tessori asked CM Murad Ali Shah to make necessary legislation in this regard as ‘it was essential part of our faith’.

Earlier in July, The Punjab government approved an amendment to the Punjab Muslim Family Rules under the Muslim Family Law Ordinance 1961, making signing a declaration on the belief of the finality of prophethood (PBUH) mandatory for Muslim couples intending to get married.

In a notification issued by the provincial government, all the secretaries of union councils have been directed to provide the amended nikkahnama containing the declaration of finality of prophethood (PBUH to all nikkah registrars immediately, failing which they will be liable to face strict disciplinary action.

The foundation of this decision was laid during the tenure of former chief minister Usman Buzdar. On 26 October, PML-Q MPAs Khadija Umar, Bisma Chaudhry and PML-N’s Maulana Ilyas Chenyoti presented the resolution in the Punjab Assembly seeking the inclusion of a column of the affidavit of Khatam-e-Nabuwat (SAW) in the marriage form.

