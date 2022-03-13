Governor Sindh to visit MQM office tonight with ‘important message’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has made contact with coalition partner MQM and Governor Imran Ismail will visit the party’s office today, citing sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sindh’s governor along with a delegation of PTI will reach the office of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) at 8:00pm tonight, sources said.

The governor will hold talks with the MQM leadership over the no-trust motion against the prime minister and overall political situation.

According to sources, Governor Ismail will visit the MQM office carrying an important message.

MQM leadership has continued a process of consultations over the changing political scenario for last three days but yet to take final decision over the opposition’s no-trust motion.

The party has been in contact with the opposition, allied parties and the government. The party’s leaders mulling over discussions with the government and the opposition before taking a final decision.

MQM-P had summoned an emergency session of the Rabita Committee on Friday to hold consultations over the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, party sources said. The party was expected to make an important decision within the next 48 to 72 hours.

Party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held meetings with opposition leaders including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad.

The MQM-P central leaders have time and again expressed their resentment against the federal government for not fulfilling its promises.

