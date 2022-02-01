Governor Sindh writes letter to Rana Shamim over absence from SZABUL

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has written a letter to Vice-Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) and former chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan Justice retd Rana Shamim over his absence which has resulted in mismanagement at the varsity, ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter written to Rana Shamim, the governor Sindh said that his absence and lack of interest in performing his duties has worsened the situation at the varsity.

“The university’s basic structure has not witnessed any improvement after Rana Shamim’s appointment as vice-chancellor,” he said and added that curriculum-based and extra-curricular activities have not witnessed any improvement at the varsity.

Imran Ismail identified that despite failure to discharge his duties, a hefty amount is being paid to him as the vice chancellor.

Even no convocation ceremony has been held at the SZABUL since 2018 which has become a source of discouraging the students passing out from the institution, he said while directing the vice chancellor to present a report regarding his performance with a response to anomalies pointed out in the letter.

On January 20, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) indicted former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim in contempt of court case.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah read the charge sheet against Rana Shamim. The affidavit submitted by the former GB’s top judge has been made part of the indictment.

The CJ IHC has adjourned the indictment of Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Ansar Abbasi and Amir Ghauri and adjourned the further proceedings of the case until February 15.

