Thursday, July 17, 2025
Governor summons KP Assembly’s session on July 20

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned the provincial assembly’s session on July 20, one day ahead of the Senate elections.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has signed over the summary for convening the provincial legislature’s session.

Twenty-five nominees for the reserved seats will take oath in the assembly session.

It is to be mentioned here that the Senate elections are scheduled to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on July 21.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the first week of July issued schedule for Senate elections on 11 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with the polling to be held on July 21.

According to a notification issued here, the elections will be held for seven general, two women, and as many technocrat/ulema seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The polling has been fixed for July 21, 2025, at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building.

The ECP has also announced election on the Senate seat vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sania Nishtar.

